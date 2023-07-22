Watch: Sunil Gavaskar Felicitated by Queens Park Cricket Club During 100th Test Between India And West Indies

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar was facilitated by Queen’s Park Cricket Club on Saturday as India and West Indies are playing their 100th Test match against each other. Gavaskar posted a video where he can be seen receiving a memento from Queen’s Park Cricket Club officials. He also had a chat with an old West Indies fan as Gavaskar also shook hands with.

The legendary India batter also posted a couple of photos with West Indies great Brian Lara and called him ‘Prince of Trinidad’.

“With the ‘Prince of Trinidad’, Brian Lara, and Nigel Camacho, president of QPCC, after the lovely felicitation by Queens Park Cricket Club in Trinidad. My home away from home. Much love and gratitude to my West Indian fans," Gavaskar captioned the post.

Gavaskar had an incredible batting record against West Indies during his playing days as in 27 Tests he scored 2749 runs at an astonishing average of 65.45. He smashed 13 centuries and seven half-centuries against West Indies. His highest score in Test cricket - 236 also came up against the Caribbean team.

Both teams are playing against each other for the 100th time since the first was played in Delhi in November, 1948 at the start of the Caribbean side’s historic inaugural tour to the sub-continent. Despite being winless against their opponents for more than 21 years, the West Indies still lead India 30-23 in Test victories across the 99 matches.