Watch: Sunrisers Hyderabad Unveil Their New Jersey Ahead of IPL 2023

Former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have unveiled a brand new jersey ahead of the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to start from March 31. SRH’s new shirt seems a bit similar to that of the last season.

The sleeves of the new jersey have been given a fresh touch with a shade of black, the body of the jersey remains to be orange in colour.

The official Twitter handle of the SRH franchise shared a video to announce the launch of their IPL 2023 kit. Indian speedster Umran Malik, allrounder Washington Sundar and newly signed batter Mayank Agarwal can be seen sporting the outfit in the video.

“Presenting to you, our new Orange Armour for IPL 2023," the tweet read.

The post went viral in no time garnering more than 95k views. SRH fans also expressed their love for the new outfit.

Here are some reactions.

“Owhh wowww! This is so good," commented one Twitter user.

A certain user expressed his love for the newly-added black colour. “Black Trousers," he wrote along with an orange heart emoji.

One social media user voiced a similar opinion and wrote, “Thank God Black is Back! This looks awesome!"

“Positive vibes all over," commented one person.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram will be leading the franchise during the season.

Markram had recently guided Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title.

Hyderabad had roped in Markram for an amount of Rs 2.6 crore at the IPL auction last December.

The Hyderabad-based franchise was led by New Zealand batter Kane Williamson in IPL 2022. But they failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing the league-stage campaign at the eighth spot.

They managed to claim 12 points after playing 14 matches.

Legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara will be handling the coaching duties.

At the auction, SRH shelled out Rs 13.25 crore to acquire the services of England’s Harry Brook as well. The 24-year-old English batter emerged as their most expensive buy.

The team will kick off their IPL 2023 campaign with a match against Rajasthan Royals. The contest will take place on April 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

