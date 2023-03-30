WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Looks IPL Ready In Latest Video From Mumbai Indians’ Training Camp

Suryakumar Yadav was spotted sweating it out during Mumbai India’s preseason camp at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, March 29. The franchise shared some glimpses of Surya’s batting practice on their official Instagram page. In the footage, the 32-year-old was seen unleashing a few wristy strokes, covering almost all directions. Surya opened his arms and hit over the fence while putting more focus on the timing and footwork.

“Inside training. SKY ke saath," Mumbai Indians wrote in the caption of the video.

Soon after the video surfaced, Mumbai Indians fans rallied to the comment section to show their admiration for Surya while wishing him good luck for IPL 2023. A fan got disappointed after not seeing Surya’s iconic “supla shot" (scoop shot) during the batting session. Another fan sarcastically referred to Surya’s habit of smashing the ball out of the park, saying, “I got one ball outside the stadium, is it yours?" A Mumbai supporter noted, “Waiting for the full show."

Earlier, Mumbai Indians announced Suryakumar Yadav’s arrival with a hilarious video. In the Instagram reel, which was uploaded on March 28, Surya was seen scratching his head to recall the required password to enter his hotel room. After some hilarious Bollywood dialogues failed to open the door, the Indian batter gave it a last try by shouting the name of his most iconic shot- the “supla shot."

Suryakumar Yadav comes into the IPL on the back of a below-par batting performance in Team India’s recently-concluded ODI series against Australia. He suffered a golden duck in all three matches of the home series. Ahead of the 50-over assignments, Surya was also called up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and got to feature only in the first test. The right-handed batter could not bring out his A-game in the maiden red-ball appearance and managed just 8 runs.

Surya will look to get the best out of the IPL in a bid to regain his stature as India’s one of the most trustworthy names in the middle order. Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign with a high-voltage away fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2.

