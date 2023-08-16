WATCH: The ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Makes A Pitstop At The Iconic Taj Mahal

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023 has been launched on a stratospheric scale, giving fans around the world a unique opportunity to interact with the coveted trophy, ahead of the marquee event in India.

The Tour was launched in spectacular fashion, with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy being launched into the stratosphere, 120,000 feet above the earth, before making a stunning landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This was achieved after the trophy was attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon, and some stunning shots were captured of the trophy sitting on the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere from 4k cameras.

Advertisement

And now, in the next leg of the trophy tour, a pitstop was made at the iconic Taj Mahal.