'Watch The Long Haired Lad': Chennai Super Kings Reminisce Over MS Dhoni's Maiden International Ton

MS Dhoni is one of the best finishers in the history of cricket. Dhoni’s illustrious journey in the international arena got underway 19 years back. Dhoni made his international debut in December 2004. It might not have been a smooth start for him in international cricket but once Dhoni got going, there was no certainly no looking back.

The legendary skipper announced his arrival in sublime fashion by slamming his maiden international ton on this day 18 years back. Dhoni scored a majestic century against arch-rivals Pakistan in the second ODI of the series. He went on to score 15 more international centuries taking his tally to 16.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

Dhoni’s IPL team Chennai Super Kings shared a post to commemorate the 18th anniversary of Dhoni’s iconic hundred. “POV: The year is 2005. You switched on the TV that was turned off when Sachin got out. You watch the long-haired lad go on to make a name for himself," the tweet read.

The post triggered a buzz as fans reminisced about MS Dhoni’s remarkable century in comments.

Recalling MS Dhoni’s illustrious career, a fan wrote, “Rest is history. One of the greatest ODI batsmen."

Voicing a similar opinion, this Twitter user commented, “Greatest wicketkeeper-batsman."

Another took note of MS Dhoni’s old hairstyle. “MS Dhoni with long hair is just [fire emoji]."

Advertisement

Walking down memory lane, a fan commented, “College days and MS Dhoni batting, omg! I need a time machine to start again."

Advertisement

Showering praise on the World Cup-winning captain, this user wrote, “Greatest arrival in international cricket history."

Team India management had decided to send MS Dhoni to bat at no. 3 and the decision paid off in that clash against Pakistan. Dhoni scored 148 runs off just 123 balls to guide India to a massive total of 356/9. Dhoni’s blistering knock comprised 15 boundaries and four sixes.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

The Sourav Ganguly-led side recorded a victory by 58 runs in Visakhapatnam. Indian Pacer Ashish Nehra scalped four wickets in that match to bowl out Pakistan for 298. Dhoni, quite fittingly, was adjudged Man of the Match for showcasing his stupendous exploits.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here