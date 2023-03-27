Watch: The Moment Afghanistan Created History by Beating Pakistan in Sharjah to Clinch T20I Series

Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been witness to several historic moments and it added another such event to its list on Sunday night when Afghanistan created history by beating Pakistan in the 2nd T20I. The victory have Afghanistan an unassailable 2-0 lead meaning they secured a first ever bilateral series win over their neighbours.

After limiting Pakistan to 130/6, Afghanistan chased down the target with a delivery remaining prompting jubilant celebrations in their dressing room.

It was a tense chase with Afghanistan needing 22 runs off the final two overs but they had a cushion of seven wickets in the bank. And then the 19th over, bowled by Naseem Shah swung the momentum with Mohammad Nabi and Nazibullah Zadran hitting a six each to take 17 runs from it.

With just five runs needed off the final six deliveries, Afghanistan scored three off the first four before an edge from Najibullah resulted in a boundary at third man region as they sealed a famous seven-wicket win.

Watch the video when Afghanistan beat Pakistan to create history in Sharjah

Hazratullah Zazai shared a clip of the celebrations from inside the Afghanistan dressing room.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan was chuffed at the outcome saying they wanted to take the game deep and then polish it off.

“Great honour and pleasure to lead this wonderful team. Great effort with the ball, and then we took it deep and finished it off. This wicket is always a 150-160 wicket. But Pakistan-Afghanistan game is pressure game and that makes it 125-130. 130 was a good total, but we tried our best to take it deep and finish it," Rashid said at the post-match presentation.

“Strategy was to go there and make sure you take responsibility. Take it deep and try to finish it. We have players to finish it like Nabi and Najib," he added.

The third and final T20I of the series will be played on Monday at the same venue.

