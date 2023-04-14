Watch: The Three Simple Steps to Become Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh is basking in the glory of his five consecutive sixes in the last over of an IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans that gave his Kolkata Knight Riders an unlikely win in Ahmedabad.

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag, Rinku’s power-packed batting has garnered appreciatory remarks from several legends of the game.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

IPL on its Twitter handle has shared an interesting clip, which reveals “thee simple steps to become Rinku Singh."

Featuring in the video, Rinku himself pointed out his personal attributes, which have helped him develop his present stature.

Advertisement

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Rinku, in the first step, demonstrated his friendly bonding with Nitish Rana, who is serving as KKR’s captain this season.

The clip opens with the lefty texting a “good morning" wish to the skipper while inviting him for breakfast.

Next, Rinku underlined his dedication to training before Shardul Thakur enters the frame to reveal the third trait.

According to Shardul, Rinku’s consistent “performance" is the key aspect that has made him a superstar.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Fans have unquestionably loved the video as the comment section got flooded with praises for the youngster.

Advertisement

One of them was quick to acknowledge that you can’t become Rinku, you need to be born like that.

Another fan dropped a similar kind of reaction, saying, “No one can be Lord Rinku."

Rinku continues to impress with his fearless batting.

Advertisement

Here are some other notable reactions:

Advertisement

In the thrilling encounter on April 9, KKR needed 29 runs off six deliveries with Rinku Umesh Yadav in the middle against GT .

Chasing a massive 205-run target, KKR lost openers early.

Then an innings-reviving effort from Venkatesh Iyer (83 off 40 balls) and Nitish Rana (45 off 29 balls) brought them back to the contest.

Gujarat pacer Yash Dayal, who came to bowl the last over, started well as he conceded just a single in the first ball.

Getting back the strike, Rinku showed no mercy to Dayal and went on to smash him all around the park and showed his power game.

Registering an unbeaten 48 runs in 21 balls, Rinku took home the Player of the Match award.

In his three appearances so far, the 25-year-old has aggregated 98 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 168.97.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here