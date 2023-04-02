Home » Cricket Home » WATCH: Tilak Varma's Family Celebrates in Stands as Mumbai Indians Batter Plays a Rollicking Knock vs RCB

WATCH: Tilak Varma's Family Celebrates in Stands as Mumbai Indians Batter Plays a Rollicking Knock vs RCB

Tilak Varma acted as the guiding light for Mumbai Indians on what seemed to be a gloomy road following a rough start. His innings not only just gave the Mumbai fans to rejoice but also set social media ablaze

Tilak Varma's Family Celebrates in Stands

Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma on Sunday played a knock to remember, rescuing his team from what was a horrific batting collapse against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 5. He scored an unbeaten 84 off 46 deliveries, with the help of 9 boundaries and 4 sixes, to help MI post a challenging total of 171 for 7 in 20 overs.

Tilak walked out to bat when MI were reduced to 20 for in just 5.2 overs. Mumbai’s top three batters – Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green and Rohit Sharma – were back in the dugout after making minimal contributions and the onus was completely on the middle order. Tilak rose to the occasion and stitched a fifty-run stand for the fifth wicket with Nehal Wadhera.

The wickets continued to fall but Varma held his nerves and notched up his half-century off 32 deliveries.

After reaching the milestone, he shifted gears and amplified the MI innings with an unbeaten 48-run partnership with Arshad Khan for the 8th wicket.

Here’s how the netizens reacted:

Apart from all these reactions, one video that garnered immense attention was Varma’s family members cheering up for the batter.

Checkout the video:

Varma was the lone bright spot in MI’s batting department on Sunday. For RCB, spinner Karn Sharma picked up two wickets, giving away 32 runs from his four overs.

