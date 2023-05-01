WATCH: Tim David's Final-Over Six Against Rajasthan Royals Leaves Sachin Tendulkar Elated

With 17 runs needed off the final over of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals last night, Mumbai Indians needed a miracle to clinch their fourth win of the season. The thrilling final-over contest, ultimately, came to an end with three balls to spare, courtesy Tim David’s power-packed batting. The Aussie batter produced three consecutive sixes to guide his side to a record-successful chase at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

David’s exploits not only brought relief to Mumbai fans but also left Sachin Tendulkar absolutely delighted. The Master Blaster was simply euphoric after David smashed a terrific 84-m six on the second delivery of the 20th over. David walloped Jason Holder’s full toss over mid-wicket and following the shot, Sachin was all smiles. In the video, the legendary cricketer is seen smiling. “Tim David, take a bow. What a way to leave Wankhede and Sachin Tendulkar all smiles," the tweet read.

Cricket fans could not have asked for a better show than this during the 1000th match in the history of the IPL yesterday. Chasing a target of 213, Mumbai lost their skipper Rohit Sharma for three runs in the second over of the innings. Suryakumar Yadav produced a crucial knock of 55 to weather the storm. But it was Tim David’s gusty knock which, eventually, made the difference. David hit two boundaries and five sixes to remain unbeaten on 45 off 14 balls.

Earlier, batting first, Rajasthan registered a mammoth total of 212. Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal played a sensational knock to bring up his maiden IPL century against Mumbai. Jaiswal slammed 16 boundaries and eight sixes to pull off a blistering innings of 62-ball 124. Jaiswal also became the fourth-youngest player to notch up a century in IPL history.

Mumbai, thanks to their emphatic win over Rajasthan, scripted the highest-ever run chase at the Wankhede Stadium and the second-highest overall in IPL.

The six-wicket win helped Mumbai in clinching their fourth win of the season. The five-time IPL champions, with eight points under their belt, now occupy the seventh spot on the points table.

