WATCH: Trent Boult Dismisses Prithvi Shaw And Manish Pandey to Claim His Second Double-Wicket This Season

Rajasthan Royals Trent Boult continued his imperious form with the new ball in the Indian Premier League as he dismissed Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey in back-to-back deliveries to break their back in the 200-run chase on Saturday. The left-arm seamer identified early that the swing was on offer from the surface as he let his ball do the talking against DC batters at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Chasing the massive 200-run target, Delhi Capitals used the Impact Player rule to bring Prithvi Shaw in the middle to open the innings for them. He replaced Khaleel Ahmed in the XI. While it didn’t turn out well for the Mumbaikar as Boult with a ball going away from him managed to get the edge from the bat as Sanju Samson grabbed a diving catch behind the stumps to add more misery to Shaw’s IPL season with a second ball duck.

While Manish Pandey, who was playing his first IPL 2023 match, was plumb in front of the wicket on the next delivery by Boult. This time the New Zealand pacer swung the ball back in and Pandey failed to get any bat to it and also wasted a DRS in the attempt to save his wicket. It turned out to be a double-wicket maiden for Boult.

This was not the first time when Boult ran riot with the ball in the first over this season as he claimed two wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad too in the Royals’ first match of the season. He dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi on ducks.

Meanwhile, Shaw’s struggle against the pace continues and earlier he was dismissed for 12 by Mark Wood in the LSG clash, while he scored just 7 against the defending champions before Mohammed Shami got the better of him.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal reaffirmed his status as the brightest talent among India’s gen-next batters with a superb 60 while Jos Buttler showed no signs of finger pain en route a chiselled 79 in Rajasthan Royals’ challenging 199 for four against Delhi Capitals.

