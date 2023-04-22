WATCH: Umran, Samad, Other Youngsters All Ears as Dhoni Gives Masterclass After CSK vs SRH Clash

Players from both teams catching up with each other after an IPL match has become a common trend. But when it’s a CSK game, the youngsters from the opposition never leave a chance to speak to the legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni. Similar scenes were on display at the Chepauk on Friday night, after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pulled off their fourth win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday night. The hosts defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 7 wickets at the Chepauk, consolidating their position in the top half of the table with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.355.

After the game, the SRH youngsters, comprising Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, and Kartik Tyagi to name a few, gathered around Dhoni to have a chat with the former India skipper. While Dhoni spoke, all others were all ears.

The video of the incident was shared on the official Twitter handle of IPL.

“When @msdhoni speaks, the youngsters are all ears. Raise your hand if you also want to be a part of this insightful session," the caption of the video read

The netizens simply lost their hearts to Dhoni’s gesture and showered massive praise on the CSK captain. Here’s how they reacted.

Ravindra Jadeja’s three-wicket haul was complemented by a magnificent unbeaten fifty from opener Devon Conway as Chennai Super Kings cantered to a comfortable seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring IPL match here on Friday.

Jadeja (3/22) spun a web of spin with a three-wicket haul to restrict SRH to a below-par 134 for 7 and Conway then slammed a 57-ball 77 not out as CSK made light of the target, reaching 138 for 3 in 18.4 overs for a fourth straight win over SRH at Chepauk.

