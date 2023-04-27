WATCH: Venkatesh Iyer's Stunning Catch Leaves Virat Kohli In Disbelief

Catches win matches- Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iyer proved the veracity of the old adage during Wednesday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Iyer completed a stunning catch to send Virat Kohli back to the dressing room in the 13th over of the RCB innings. Kohli was in brilliant touch with the bat last night and Kolkata needed something miraculous to dismiss the former India skipper. And, Iyer did pull off an extraordinary effort to earn a vital breakthrough for his side.

Iyer, who was located at deep midwicket, dived towards his left to take a fabulous catch. Iyer’s athleticism left Kohli absolutely shell-shocked. Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma, who was present in the stands, also appeared to be quite befuddled.

Venkatesh Iyer’s splendid catch soon became a big talking point on social media.

A fan felt that the catch was a turning point in the IPL 2023 match played at Bengalur’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Others just could not get over Venkatesh Iyer’s astounding catch.

Chasing a mammoth target of 201, RCB failed to kick off their innings on a promising note. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was dismissed by Suyash Sharma for 17 in the third over of the innings. Virat Kohli tried to weather the storm, but RCB kept on losing wickets in quick succession. The star batter scored 54 off 37 balls but his valiant show with the bat proved to be inconsequential.

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell picked up the crucial wicket of Kohli in the 13th over of the innings. After Kohli’s dismissal, the RCB batting unit collapsed like a pack of cards. RCB could manage to reach 179. KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy picked up three wickets to earn a 21-run win for his side.

Earlier, KKR opening batter Jason Roy pulled off a quickfire 56 to guide his side to a solid total of 200. The England international emerged as his side’s highest scorer in the contest. After claiming six points from eight matches, the Nitish Rana-led side are now placed in the seventh position in the IPL 2023 standings. Meanwhile, RCB now find themselves in the fifth spot on the points table.

