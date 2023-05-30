'Celebration Going on Even at 5 am': Deepak Chahar Cannot Stop Dancing as CSK Win Fifth IPL Title

Deepak Chahar could not keep calm after Chennai Super Kings were crowned the champions of the IPL 2023.

In an Instagram clip shared by Chahar’s sister Malti, the Chennai pacer could be seen doing Bhangra at what appears to be the team hotel.

With CSK registering a thrilling five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the final, celebrations were in full swing in the Yellow camp. As revealed by Malti in the caption, Chennai players went on to celebrate the historic triumph until almost ‘5 am in the morning’.

She praised Chahar for bouncing back from injuries. “What a season for our cherry, Deepak, from injuries to victory. More love and power to you, bro," the proud sister wrote.

The video was supposedly recorded inside the team hotel of CSK in Ahmedabad.

Following an emphatic celebration at the Narendra Modi Stadium, some arrangements were also made at the hotel to welcome the champions of the IPL 2023.

Chahar, while standing in a corridor, was spotted breaking into an energetic dance performance.

Fans also approved of Chahar’s impromptu dance moves. While some found the celebration cute, others went on to underline the unparalleled feeling of winning the fifth IPL trophy.

Overwhelmed by Chahar’s heartfelt celebration, a fan commented, “He is still a child inside. So cute."

A user revealed that he was waiting for a special performance from Dwayne Bravo, the bowling coach of the Chennai unit who is quite popular for his dance.

Chahar was the strike bowler for CSK in the Powerplay.

After leading the pace attack in the first few games, Chahar picked up an unfortunate hamstring injury and remained out of key group games.

Following his recovery, the Indian seamer again became a constant in the playing eleven and wrapped up the campaign with 13 wickets in 10 appearances.

Chahar though had a mixed outing in the final.

In an early phase of Gujarat’s batting, he missed an easy catch of the on-song Shubman Gill before dropping another one in his own over. Chahar managed to get rid of Wriddhiman Saha and was comparatively economical, considering the nature of the Ahmedabad track.

None of his errors cost the franchise as Ravindra Jadeja gave Chennai a miraculous finish, winning the rain-affected final by five wickets.