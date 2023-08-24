VIRAL VIDEO: MS Dhoni's Heart-winning Reaction to Chandrayan-3 Landing on Moon

Legendary wicketkeeper-batter and former India captain MS Dhoni was one of the million Indians who cheered for the country’s historic achievement on Wednesday. India moonwalked into history, becoming the first nation in the world to land on the moon’s south pole. The entire country was hooked to their television screens to witness the Chandrayaan-3 lander module touch down on the lunar surface.

The moment was cherished by countless Indians and they congratulated the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for the remarkable achievement. People from the cricket fraternity also took to social media and extended their best wishes. Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social media in which former Indian captain Dhoni could be seen applauding the landing of Chandrayan-3 on the moon.

The Indian cricket team watched the entire sequence live in Dublin ahead of the third T20I against Ireland. The game was washed out due to rain but the moon landing gave them a reason to cheer for.

Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the unchartered lunar south pole at 6.04 PM on Wednesday. No country has ever landed on the treacherous south pole that scientists believe could hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements. Russia’s south pole-bound Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon on Sunday after spinning out of control.

With ‘Vikram’ Lander having done its job by ensuring a safe touchdown, the most challenging part of the mission, rover ‘Pragyan’ which is in the belly of LM is slated to come out to carry out a series of experiments on the surface of the moon later.