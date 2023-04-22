WATCH: Virat Kohli Aces Blindfold Challenge, Identifies RCB Teammates and Sunil Chhetri

Star India cricketer Virat Kohli is famous for extraordinary heroics on the field but he’s equally popular for his off-the-field humour.

A fun video, posted by sports brand PUMA on its social media platforms on Friday, left fans laughing as their favourite cricketer Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates engaged in an amusing activity.

The video is captioned Game recognises game as Kohli, who is blindfolded, tried to recognise his teammates by touching them.

It proved to be a cakewalk for the intelligent cricketer as he easily identified Dinesh Karthik by his beard, Mohammed Siraj and Faf du Plessis by their watches but little did he know a surprise test was waiting for him.

It was time for Kohli to recognise Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri. Kohli and Chhetri are known to be friends and were also seen together last month during a PUMA Conclave in Bengaluru where they highlighted the significance of sports and supported the ‘Let There Be Sport’ campaign.

With every surprise element intact, Kohli was put to a test and a few would have expected him to be close including Kohli himself. The star batsman struggled at first and said: “Ohh! ye kaun hai bhai? Ye chhoti height ka ladka hai aur tagda hai. Baal bade hard hai iske. (Who is he? He seems short in height but very strong. Very hard Hair too)"

To everyone’s surprise, Kohli finally guessed that it was Chhetri, his PUMA teammate, and the smile on his face after getting it correct was priceless.

Kohli was delighted to see Chhetri and later, along with his teammates, he also gifted him the RCB jersey.

