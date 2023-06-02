WATCH: Virat Kohli And Other India Players Train Hard in Energetic Fielding Session Ahead of WTC Final

Team India was involved in an energetic training session ahead of the World Test Championship final as all the players were involved in several fielding drills to get themselves ready for the mega clash. India fielding coach T Dilip led the charge of the fielding session in London as he first divided the team into two groups for fielding drills for deep square leg and deep mid-wicket and then followed the same process for training at mid-on and mid-off region.

The BCCI posted a video of the highly energetic training session where the fielding coach can be seen revealing the objective of the particular session. Players like Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel and others actively took part in the fielding drills.

The Indian squad for the WTC Final against Australia has already landed in England after the commencement of IPL 2023 and now they have to task to mould themselves in the red-ball cricket format soon.

Meanwhile, the new jerseys of the Indian team were also unveiled on Thursday as the Asian Giants will don a newly designed kit in the WTC final starting from June 7.

Most members of the Indian team head to the marquee event after playing T20 cricket in the IPL for over two months.

Additionally, while the SG balls are used to play the red-ball format in India, the Dukes ball will be used for the WTC final.

However, India are well prepared for the twin challenges. To familiarise themselves with the Dukes ball, which is used in English conditions, the ‘Men in Blue’ have been working with it.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav