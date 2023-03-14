Watch: Virat Kohli Grooves With Dance Group Quick Style in Mumbai, Wife Anushka Sharma Reacts

Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai after helping Team India win the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 by a 2-1 margin as the fourth Test in Ahmedabad ended in a draw.

Kohli shared a picture on Instagram after he met Norway’s dance group Quick Style who came to tour India and the dance group, who have in the past choreographed videos for popular band BTS, posted a video as they grooved to a song alongside the former Indian captain.

Quick Style gripped social media after their videos on popular Bollywood songs went viral. Their video of dancing in a wedding to ‘Kala Chashma’ got the hip-hop crew insane spotlight.

Kohli on Tuesday met the Nowary-based dance group for a shoot and shared a picture with them on social media.

“Guess who I met in Mumbai," wrote Kohli in the caption. The picture left fans wondering whether the pair were due to collaborate and indeed by evening Quick Style shared a video as they were seen dancing alongside the ace cricketer.

“When Virat meets Quick Style," read the caption of the viral dance crew’s Instagram post that garnered the fans’ attention.

The video shows a member of the dance group picking up a bat, after which Kohli walks into the frame and then the whole of the Quick Style joins as they start to show off their moves. The clip went viral in time.

Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma also reacted to the clip, as she posted ‘fire’ emojis.

Quick Style will be performing in India for the first time in Mumbai and they will also be meeting up with their fans.

The viral dance group have choreographed as many as four songs for BTS in collaboration with multiple artists.

Talking about Virat Kohli, the 34-year-old recently smashed a 186-run knock against Australia in Ahmedabad, and he will next be seen in action against the same opponents as the two teams turn their attention to the first ODI which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on March 17.

