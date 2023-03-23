WATCH: Virat Kohli Impressed By Shubman Gill’s Spectacular Cover Drive Off Mitchell Starc

Virat Kohli could not resist giving a standing ovation to Shubman Gill after the youngster played a brilliant cover drive off Australian pacer Mitchell Starc during India’s batting in the third One-Day International on Wednesday, March 22.

After the ball travelled across the boundary rope, Kohli was spotted getting up from his dug-out seat and clapping for Gill. Rohit Sharma, who was standing at the non-striker end was also impressed by the magnificent shot. The Indian captain was captured doing an appreciatory gesture as well while doing a fist bump with his fellow opener. A clip of Gill’s spectacular boundary along with Kohli’s priceless reaction has been dropped on Twitter and is now going viral for the right reason.

Advertisement

The third ODI turned out to be a game of mixed emotions for Shubman Gill. Earlier during Australia’s batting, the 23-year-old digested a cold stare from his senior teammates for missing an easy catching opportunity. Gill was fielding at the cover region near the boundary line when he failed to grab a sky-high shot from Aussie opener Travis Head. The Punjab cricketer launched a good dive but couldn’t get a hold of the ball.

Following his failed attempt, skipper Rohit Sharma was seen nodding his head with utter disappointment. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who could get the wicket, was also evidently frustrated.

Coming to the match, the openers, even though, gave India a more-than-decent start, the lower order failed to build on the foundation, falling 21 runs short of Australia’s 270-run target. Rohit Sharma played a quickfire 30-run knock in 17 balls, while Shubman Gill scored 37 runs, which included four boundaries and a maximum. Virat Kohli was India’s standout performer as the veteran batter made a composed 54 in an exceptional display of composure. He stitched a crucial partnership with KL Rahul, sparking hope for India’s victory.

Advertisement

After Kohli and Rahul headed to the pavilion, the all-rounder duo of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja spent a significant period at the crease. But, in the end, they failed to sail the hosts across the victory line. With the thrilling victory, Australia bagged the ODI series 2-1, concluding the India tour on a positive note.

Get the latest Cricket News here