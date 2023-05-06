Trends :Playoffs QualificationKKR vs PBKS Dream11KKR vs PBKSSanju SamsonSandeep Sharma
WATCH: Virat Kohli Meets His Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma, Touches His Feet Ahead of DC vs RCB in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli met his childhood coach just before the toss and seek his blessings by touching his feet.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 19:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Virat Kohli met his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma (Photos: Sportzpics and Twitter)
Virat Kohli met his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma (Photos: Sportzpics and Twitter)

Batting maestro Virat Kohli met his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma ahead of the mega Indian Premier League encounter between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Kohli arrived for a training session before the match and he was welcomed with a loud cheer from the crowd as the fans were rooting for the local boy.

He straightaway went to meet Rajkumar near the pitch and touched his feet to seek his blessing before the highly-anticipated match.

Live Score DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Updates

The fans have come in big numbers for the mega clash which was completely sold out and interestingly they were seen backing local boy Kohli rather than Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, RCB won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. For the big-ticket clash, RCB included Kedar Jadhav in their starting XI. The Indian all-rounder recently replaced England’s David Willey in the squad after the latter got injured and was ruled out for the remainder of the season

Du Plessis suggested that dew won’t be a factor on Saturday which is the reason why he elected to bat first at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

“We are going to have a bat, looks like a dry surface, and hopefully there won’t be dew tonight. T20 cricket has got to do a lot with momentum, we got to assess the conditions and post a good score. We have got a lot of away games, for me it’s not an issue. With this new impact player rule, you can be so flexible. We have batted well in the top four, and we have done bulk of the scoring. Kedar Jadhav comes back for us," Du Plessis said at the toss.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

first published: May 06, 2023, 19:22 IST
last updated: May 06, 2023, 19:31 IST
