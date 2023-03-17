Watch: Virat Kohli Performs 'Naatu Naatu' Hook Step During 1st ODI Against Australia, RRR Shares Video

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli didn’t have a good time with the bat in the first ODI against Australia at Wankhede Stadium however, he looked in good spirits and was seen treating the Mumbai crowd by performing the hook step of ‘Naatu Naatu’ on the field.

Despite having smashed an iconic 186-run knock in the fourth and final Test match of the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy which India won 2-1, Kohli failed to continue his momentum and could only score four runs in the first ODI.

Even though the 34-year-old looked disappointed with his dismissal he had been in good spirits earlier in the first innings when he treated the Mumbai crowd to the hook step of the viral ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from the movie RRR.

RRR’s Twitter handle shared a video of the former Indian skipper shaking a leg while he was fielding in the first innings.

Watch:

Naatu Naatu recently won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, thus becoming the first Indian song to win an Oscar award. The song from RRR had earlier won multiple accolades.

Earlier, Kohli had been seen showing off his dance moves as he met up with Norway’s viral dance crew Quick Style in Mumbai and shared a picture with the hip-hop crew.

Talking about the first ODI between India and Australia, Hardik Pandya’s side looking to be cruising in the first inning as Steve Smith’s side suffered an astonishing collapse.

Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first, while the visitors did lose Travis Head early but Mitchell Marsh smashed 81 runs to put Australia in the driving seat.

Once Ravindra Jadeja removed Marsh, the rest of the Australian batters fell like a stack of cards as the visitors went from 129/3 to 188 all out.

