WATCH: Virat Kohli Plays Reverse Sweep Against Ravichandran Ashwin in Nets

Batting maestro Virat Kohli is gearing up for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies. The Indian cricket team has landed in Barbados and the players have started spending time in the nets and getting prepared for the series after almost a month-long break after the World Test Championship Final.

After an underwhelming show against Australia in WTC Final, the Indian players including Kohli are under the scanners. Several cricket critics have advised the Asian Giants to change their approach in red-ball cricket and recent videos from India training session have suggested that Kohli has decided to go the attacking way in Test cricket now.

The 34-year-old is known for playing traditional cricket shots as he didn’t rely on unorthodox shots to score runs in any format. However, in the videos from India’s net session ahead of the Windies Test, Kohli can be seen playing reverse-sweep shot against Ravichandran Ashwin.

Meanwhile, earlier this year during Indian Premier League, Kohli said he would not throw his wicket away by playing fancy shots.

