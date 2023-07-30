Trends :Ashes 2023Mohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » Watch: Virat Kohli Pleasantly Surprised as Young Fan Gifts Him a Handmade Bracelet

Virat Kohli signed autographs and clicked selfies with cricket fans in Barbados during the ongoing ODI series between India and West Indies.

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 13:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Virat Kohli interacted with fans in Barbados. (Screengrab)

India batting superstar Virat Kohli has been regularly interacting with the fans, clicking selfies, signing memorabilia, giving autographs during the ongoing tour of the Caribbean. Such is the popularity of Kohli that even West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua de Silva’s mother especially came to watch the former India captain during the 2nd Test before getting a chance to meet him.

A latest clip has been shared by the official Twitter handle of the BCCI that shows a little girl gifting a self-made bracelet to Kohli who was happily accepted it, making the fan’s day.

With the fans clicking pictures as the Indian team warmed up at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, Kohli walked up to them near the boundary and was pleasantly surprised when the little fan offered the gift.

‘I made a bracelet for you’ yelled the girl as she caught Kohli’s attention who responded, ‘Oh that’s beautiful, thank you so much’.

The father of the girl revealed their entire family had come to watch the match as he thanked Kohli for his nice gesture, praising the modern-day legend for his down to earth personality.

Kohli proceeded to take selfies with the family too.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also met with the fans, clicked pictures and signed autographs.

Kohli has had a good tour of the Caribbean so far that began with him scoring a solid 76 on a difficult pitch in Dominica as India went on to register an innings win in the first Test.

He followed that with a century in the second match, his first in an away Test since December 2018. Incidentally, it was also the 500th match of his stellar international career.

    • Kohli is also part of the ongoing ODI series which is currently locked at one-all.

    Kohli is yet to bat in the series though having not needed to bat in the first game as India chased down a small target and then he was rested from the second fixture.

    About the Author

    Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

