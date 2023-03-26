WATCH: Virat Kohli Receives Rousing Reception From RCB Fans at Training Session in Chinnaswamy

Batting maestro Virat Kohli received a rousing reception from Royal Challengers Bangalore fans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the team’s first practice session ahead of Indian Premier League 2023. The Bangalore-based franchise is set to host the ‘unbox’ event on March 26, Sunday at their home ground.

Kohli joined the RCB camp on Sunday and came out for the practice session in front of a jam-packed Chinnaswamy Stadium. The former RCB captain was carrying his kitbag while entering the ground as the fans in the stands cheered loudly for him.

The batting maverick had fun with Glenn Maxwell in the training session as the duo shared laughter as they reunited as teammates after playing against each other in the three-match ODI series between India and Australia.

The 34-year-old had an underwhelming IPL 2022 where he scored just 341 runs in 16 matches but his team did well and reached the playoffs stage.

On Sunday, RCB will also retire the jersey numbers of their former players AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle – the two iconic stars who served the franchise for many years and won several matches for them.

Recently, in a conversation with De Villiers, Kohli opened up on scoring a Test century in Ahmedabad and said that it gave him a sense of relaxation.

“So, when I made the hundred and converted it into a big one, that gave me a sense of calmness, relaxation, and excitement again. You kind of become comfortable with your game, and your thinking, and your heart is not rising before the next practice session. You eventually want to be in such a space. And that particular hundred gave me a grounded feeling back. Just from a cricketing perspective. In life, I was pretty happy and relaxed. But when playing also, you want to be in that space as much as possible," Kohli said in a chat with AB de Villiers on the latter’s YouTube show.

