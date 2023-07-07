WATCH: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Bat at India's Final Training Session in Barbados

Rohit Sharma and Co. ended their preparation in Barbados and travelled to Dominica for the opening Test match against West Indies. Team India arrived early in Barbados to get prepared for the two-match Test series. The players trained hard as the local players also helped them in the training to get ready for the first assignment of next World Test Championship cycle.

The BCCI took to Twitter and posted a video of India’s final training session in Barbados.

“Preps in Barbados done #TeamIndia off to Dominica next to begin training for the 1st Test against West Indies #WIvIND," BCCI captioned the video.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other Indian players batted in the nets, while Ravichandran Ashwin rolled his arms. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal also did some catching practice.

On a predominantly dry track at the Dominica, Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to be the second spinner while Shardul Thakur will be the third seamer and lower middle-order enforcer. Shardul and Ashwin will take care of slot Nos. 8 and 9 respectively.

While Mohammed Siraj automatically selects himself as the leader of the pack, the choice for the second new ball bowler could be a tough one.

Besides rookie Mukesh Kumar’s good form and incisive seam bowling, Navdeep Saini adds an extra yard of pace in the line-up, and Unadkat brings in the left-armer’s angle and requisite variation in the attack. The only place which could be debated is this particular bowling slot where three players have their cases.

