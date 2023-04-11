WATCH: Virat Kohli's Despair, Fired-up Gautam Gambhir After RCB and LSG Play Out Dramatic Thriller

After Rinku Singh smashed five sixes out of the park against Yash Dayal on Sunday, IPL 2023 served up another thrilling contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. It was a crazy finish, it had everything, an attempt to Mankad, last ball wicket, and just when LSG appeared to have bottled it, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi somehow scraped Lucknow past the finishing line.

It was a dramatic finish, even Gautam Gambhir, the Lucknow mentor didn’t hide back his emotions, he was celebrating with a roar, KL Rahul too, while Virat Kohli couldn’t believe how RCB managed to lose the match on the last ball.

It was a crazy finish to the contest, Lucknow Super Giants were asked to chase down a target of 213 runs, they lost three early wickets, were reduced to 23-3 however, Marcus Stoinis played a sublime 65-run knock, and just when it seemed that LSG were perhaps running out of gas, Nicholas Pooran almost made a mockery of RCB’s target.

The Caribbean cricketer smashed the joint-second fastest fifty of IPL history, and fastest of the IPL 2023 season, he could have won Lucknow the match on his own, however, his breathtaking knock was brought to an abrupt end at 62.

Ayush Badoni then appeared to take LSG over the line, however, he suffered a hit-wicket dismissal to set up an edge-of-the-seat classic.

4 runs were needed from the last 4 balls, Bishnoi took 2 runs, then took a single to give the strike to Jaydev Unadkat who then threw his wicket away instead of looking for a single to win the match.

1 needed off the last ball, and Avesh Khan missed the ball from Harshal Patel, but ran for his dear life to complete the single as Dinesh Karthik couldn’t collect the ball in time for a run-out.

This after Harshal tried to Mankad Bishnoi on the non-striker’s end but he had completed his bowling action and despite the bails being taken off the dismissal didn’t stand.

What a dramatic finish to the match, Lucknow Super Giants rose to the top of the IPL 2023 points table with a breathtaking victory.

