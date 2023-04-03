Watch: Virat Kohli's Final Shot vs MI Reminds Fans of MS Dhoni's Iconic World Cup-winning Six

Former captain Virat Kohli smashed a sublime six over long-on to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday night. RCB played their first match in their home ground after a gap of three years and Kohli didn’t disappoint the fans one bit as he smashed unbeaten 82 runs off 49 balls which was laced with six fours and five sixes.

It was a magnificent knock and Kohli made it even more memorable by sealing the win for RCB with an astonishing six.

RCB won the match with 22 balls to spare as Kohli smacked young Arshad Khan for a boundary on the first ball of the 17th over and then the under-pressure bowler gave away a wide. On the second legal delivery, Arshad bowled right in his zone and Kohli smacked it in the stands to finish off things in style.

Fans on Twitter praised Kohli for his brilliant knock as some also drew comparisons of his six with MS Dhoni’s World Cup-winning six in 2011 on a day which coincidentally was the 12th anniversary of India’s memorable triumph.

Earlier, Kohli and Faf du Plessis dished out a chasing master-class with a 148-run opening partnership to make a mockery of the chase.

Du Plessis made 73 off 43 balls, including five fours and six sixes. The two batting superstars displayed supreme athleticism during their stand as they ran hard to collect singles.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley and Karn Sharma starred to reduce Mumbai to 123/7 who were 48/4 at one point. But Tilak Varma stood tall and impressed with his skill and temperament in hitting nine fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 182.6.

MO got 69 runs from the last five overs. Varma was the lone warrior for his franchise as he smashed a scintillating 84 off 46 balls to single-handedly power MI to 171 for seven.

