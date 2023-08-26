Watch: Wanindu Hasaranga Shares Emotional Moment With Sister at Her Wedding

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga had an emotional moment during her sister’s wedding. Hasaranga was captured shedding tears on the occasion of his sister, Chathu De Silva’s wedding. A video of the heart-melting event was dropped on X (earlier known as Twitter) by a fan, and the post went viral in no time. In the clip, Hasaranga could be seen struggling to control his emotions while sharing a tight hug with his younger sibling. Touched by the moment, some guests came forward to console the brother-sister duo. While wiping tears, Hasaranga also made sure to congratulate his brother-in-law.

Soon after the video surfaced on the microblogging platform, fans rallied to the post, highlighting the bond between Hasaranga and his sister. The comment section got flooded with uncountable red heart emojis as users felt connected to the cricketer’s emotion. One of them was quick to acknowledge, “Every brother gets emotional at their sister’s marriage."

Fans also congratulated the couple on their marriage and wished for their well-being. An individual commented, “May her sister live a life like a princess at her in-laws’ home."

Wanindu Hasaranga also dropped a glimpse of his sister’s glittery marriage ceremony on Instagram. In the photograph, the cricketer, dressed in traditional attire, could be seen posting with the newlywed couple. Sharing his feelings, Hasaranga wrote in the caption, “Words can’t express how much I love you. May you always stay happy and blessed in your new journey. Still, you are my sister and forever."

Hasaranga’s sister was showered with love and blessings on his Instagram account by all his fans.