WATCH: Washington Sundar Spins His Web to Dismiss Three Delhi Capitals' Batters in an Over

Sunrisers Hyderabad off-spinner Washington Sundar spun his web around Delhi Capitals batters on Monday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Sundar got his mojo back as he dismissed three batters in an over to put Delhi Capitals on the backfoot.

It was the 8th over of the innings and DC skipper David Warner decided to break the shackles and played an aerial shot over square leg where Harry Brook took a tricky catch to end his stay in the middle. Warner once again played a slow knock of 21 runs in 20 balls. New batter Manish Pandey took a single on the next ball to give the strike to Sarfaraz Khan who also went for a big shot and was caught at mid-wicket by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Aman Khan came into bat at number 6 and scored a boundary on the first ball. However, he threw his wicket on the next ball itself. The young batter charged down the ground to play a big shot but failed to read the line as edged it in the air and the catch was taken by Abhishek Sharma this time as Washington got his third scalp.

The off-spinner finished his spell with brilliant figures of 3/28 in four overs.

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

With Delhi Capitals having opened their account in IPL 2023, Warner said they are looking forward to winnings a few more games.

Delhi Capitals made a couple of changes in their XI as Prithvi Shaw and Lalit Yadav missed out while Sarfaraz Khan and Ripal Patel got chances.

“We will bat first. Looks like a nice surface to bat on, has a nice even sheen to it. If you set a decent total, you can defend it for sure. It’s about being consistent here. We got to start well in the first 6 overs with bat and ball as well. We Absolutely love this venue, I owe it to the fans out here in Hyderabad. Sarfaraz Khan comes in and Ripal Patel is in," Warner said at the toss.

