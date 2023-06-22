Watch: Wild Scenes Inside Scotland's Dressing Room After Dramatic Win Over Ireland During ICC World Cup Qualifier

Scotland registered a dramatic last-ball victory over Ireland in the ICC World Cup qualifier between the two teams at the Queens Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe to pick up a massive victory in their bid to reach the ODI World Cup 2023.

Chasing 287 runs to win, Michael Leask scored a critical knock of unbeaten 91 runs in 61 balls, sparking wild celebrations inside the dressing room of Scotland as soon as Leask scored the winning boundary.

The Scottish side needed 2 runs to win on the final ball, against Ireland, as Mark Adair bowled a fuller delivery just outside the off stump which Leask managed to nick an inside edge at, and the ball raced away for four runs behind the wickets.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘Being Host, Pakistan Should Have..’: Zaka Ashraf Hints PCB Will ‘Honour Commitment’ for Asia Cup Hybrid Model

ICC’s official Instagram handle shared glimpses of Scotland players who celebrated wildly after snatching a win from the jaws of defeat. Adair had earlier picked up 3 wickets as he rattled the minnows’ top order, and he almost nearly managed to defend 8 runs in the final over but Leask had other ideas.

In the video shared by ICC, Scotland players can be seen jumping in joy while it was curtains for Ireland who are now all but out of contention for reaching the World Cup 2023 slated to be held in India.

Watch:

Curtis Campher looked like he would be the hero of the day, coming to the crease with Ireland reeling at 33 for four before rattling off a vital century to help the team post a total of 286 for eight.

Advertisement

That looked like plenty when Scotland slumped to 152 for seven in reply before Leask turned the tide.