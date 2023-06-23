Watch: Will Jacks Punishes Luke Hollman With Five Consecutive Sixes in an Over During T20 Blast Match

Will Jacks lit up the show at the Vitality Blast, smashing five back-to-back sixes in a single over of the high-voltage clash between Surrey and Middlesex on June 22. The event transpired during the 11th over of Surrey’s batting in the first innings with spinner Luke Hollman at the receiving end. Jacks went all guns blazing from the very first delivery of the over, smashing Hollman all around the Oval stadium. It was a fair opportunity for Jacks to join the elite list of players who have an exceptional record of registering six maximums in an over in a T20 game. But the Englishman mistimed to connect an alluring full toss in the final delivery, wrapping up the over with 31 runs.

Jacks did not stick to a particular part of the ground but covered all the regions, showing off his wrist work. He cleared the fence over the deep midwicket off the first ball while the second one was sent over the long-off boundary. He struck over the extra cover in the third and fourth deliveries before smacking a sky-high shot off the fourth ball. Clubbing those spectacular hits from Jacks, the official Twitter page of the Vitality Blast dropped a video with text that read, “Exceptional batting from Will Jacks."