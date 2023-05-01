WATCH: Yash Thakur Stuns Dinesh Karthik with a Direct Hit, Runs RCB Stumper Out at Not-striker's End

Lucknow Super Giants Yash Thakur once garnered everyone’s attention on Monday evening with his brilliant fieldwork against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 43 in Lucknow. The rookie bowler caught veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik off guard at the non-striker’s end with a direct hit of his own bowling.

The incident happened in the penultimate over of the RCB innings when Wanindu Hasaranga was on strike. Since more than half of the RCB’s batters were back in the hut, the duo of Karthik and Hasaranga was trying everything to get runs on the board. The latter looked to hit big again but mistimed it back to Thakur who grabbed the ball, turned around, and hit the bull’s eye at the other end. The youngsters jumped up in the air to celebrate the dismissal as he knew Karthik has fallen short of his crease.

Dinesh Karthik is having a torrid time in the ongoing season. He has scored just 83 runs in 8 innings with a highest score of 28, against the Chennai Super Kings on April 17. Before getting on Monday evening, he looked in great touch as he smashed a boundary, right after the rain break, and a maximum. But unfortunately, he fell prey to Thakur’s presence of mind. Karthik scored 16 off 11 before getting run out.

Overall, LSG exhibited a fine bowling display to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to a below-par 126 for nine. The visitors never had momentum in their innings after opting to bat first. The star opening duo of skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli shared a 62-run partnership but once it was broken by Ravi Bishnoi, the entire RCB batting fell apart.

The spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi (2/21) and veteran Amit Mishra (2/21) shone bright with the ball in the middle overs to keep a check on RCB’s scoring rate.

