Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal ‘Getting Ready’ Ahead of West Indies Tour

Yashasvi Jaiswal secured his spot in the India Test squad for the series against West Indies last week. Ahead of the tour of West Indies, Jaiswal was seen running on the beach. The 21-year-old shared a video in which the southpaw can be seen taking part in an intense training session. ‘Getting ready," read the caption of the post shared by Jaiswal on Instagram.

Jaiswal was in the reserves squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Jaiswal has been a consistent performer in first-class cricket notching up 1845 runs at an average of 80.21 in 15 games. Representing Rajasthan Royals, he had his best Indian Premier League season (IPL) this year scoring 625 runs at a strike rate of 163.61 in 14 matches. He also brought up his first IPL century in the 16th edition of the tournament. “My father started crying. I have not yet met my mother [since the announcement], I am going to see her in some time. I was out from the morning, had a practice session as well as some other work. I am feeling good, I will try to do my best. I am excited but at the same time I just want to go out and express myself," Jaiswal told news agency PTI in an interview.

Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal, batter Ruturaj Gaikwad and pacer Mukesh Kumar are two new faces who have been named in India’s Test squad for the series against West Indies.

India’s tour of West Indies will start from July 12. The two teams will be involved in a two-match Test series. After the completion of the Tests, India and West Indies will feature in three ODIs and five T20I matches. After facing a defeat at the hands of Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Rohit Sharma’s men will now be eager to kick off the new cycle on a positive note.