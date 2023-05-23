Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal And Joe Root’s Bonding Makes Fans Emotional

Yuzvendra Chahal and Joe Root have struck quite a friendship during their time together for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. The duo had to say goodbye to each other after the franchise was knocked out of the group stage.

Showing their bond, Rajasthan stitched together some golden moments of Chahal and Root in a montage video, dropping it on Twitter with Kishore Kumar’s famous track “Chala Jaata Hoon" as the background music.

The caption read, “We are going to miss these two."

Advertisement

Chahal certainly loved the clip as the Indian spinner retweeted the video from his personal handle with three heart emojis.

The video was loved by Rajasthan fans, who could not hold their emotions after watching two friends parting.

A fan underlined Yuzi’s reaction while hugging Root at the end of the video and commented, “Yuzi is emotional for Joe Root Making my heart melt,"

Another fan was quick to acknowledge that Chahal is a “good-hearted" person.

A user found the video “heart-touching."

Advertisement

From making Instagram reels to sharing the dance floor, Chahal and Root have been entertaining their fans aside from getting locked in hilarious banters.

The friendship between Chahal and Root first came to light when the cricketers set the internet ablaze with their emphatic dance performance.

In that Instagram video shared on April 6, Chahal could be seen welcoming Root to the IPL in his exclusive “Yuzi style."

The star India spinner taught his RR team-mate some bizarre dance moves while shaking his legs to a groovy tune.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cqs67D1Mo7T/

Advertisement

In another video shared, Chahal and Root were spotted in a playful mood at the Jaipur airport.

Chahal appeared to be taking a ride on a hand suitcase, which Root controlled through the aerobridge to reach the terminal building. The franchise termed the arrangement “suitcase wali taxi."

Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan Royals this season. The legspinner wrapped up the campaign with 21 wickets under his belt.

On the other hand, Root made his IPL debut in the Rajasthan outfit this year. The English batter was included in the playing eleven in two more games and aggregated 10 runs in total.