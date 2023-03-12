'Way He Ran Between the Wicket, It Didn't Look Virat Kohli Was Sick': Axar Patel Reacts to Anushka Sharma's Claim

India put up a massive score of 571 runs in their first inning against Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad.

The home team bundled out the visitors for 480 runs and got off to chopping away at the total thanks to tons from former India captain Virat Kohli and opener Shubman Gill.

ALSO READ| After 1205 days, Virat Kohli took the Helmet Off and Soaked it All in

Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma took to social media to express her joy on her husband’s latest landmark as she posted a picture with the caption “Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always".

Advertisement

However, Axar Patel, who shared a 162-run stand with Kohli in Motera, said that it did not seem like the centurion had any sickness judging by the way he moved between the wickets.

Axar played a brilliant innings himself as his 79 off 113 deliveries brought up his third fifty in the home series against Australia after his 84-run knock in Nagpur and 74-run stand in New Delhi.

Gill’s calculated 128 runs off 235 deliveries got India off to a good start before Kohli brought up his 75th international ton after a prolonged wait.

It marked the 34-year-old’s first hundred in the longest format of the game since his three-digit score all the way back in the November of the year 2019.

He batted beautifully to make his way to the elusive mark and carried on from there to score 186 runs off his willow in an innings that spanned 364 deliveries.

Advertisement

There were also sizeable contributions from captain Rohit Sharma, veteran Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and wicketkeeper Srikar Bharath as the trio scored 35, 42 and 44 runs respectively. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also scored 28 runs as India navigated their way to the mammoth total.

Shreyas Iyer couldn’t come to bat due to an injury and India finished their first innings of the game with a 91-run lead.

Travis Head and Matthew Kunhemann came out to bat for Australia in the second innings and finished Day 4 at three for no loss. The visitors trail the host by 88 runs.

Advertisement

India lead the four-match series 2-1 after their win in Nagpur and Delhi, but Australia pulled one back with their memorable win in Indore and sealed their berth in the final of the World Test Championship.

India will look to win the ongoing game in Ahmedabad and join the Australians in the WTC summit clash.

Get the latest Cricket News here