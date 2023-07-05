'We are All Leaves of One Tree': Virat Kohli’s Cryptic Posts Leave Fans Puzzled on Instagram

After capping off the last edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle against Australia, Virat Kohli is now all set to start the next cycle with a series against West Indies. Ahead of the first Test in Dominica, the former Indian skipper has come up with two motivational Stories on Instagram.

In the first Instagram Story, Kohli uploaded a quote from Vietnamese monk, Thich Nhat Hanh, that says, “We are all leaves of one tree. We are all waves of one sea."

In the second Instagram Stories, he uploaded another quote from Indian philosopher Jiddu Krishnamurti’s book, Freedom from the Known, that says, “If you do not compare yourself with another you will not be what you are. Through comparison, you hope to evolve, to grow, to become more intelligent, more beautiful. But will you? The fact is what you are, and by comparing you are fragmenting the fact which is a waste of energy. To see what you actually are without any comparison gives you tremendous energy to look."

These two cryptic Instagram Stories have left cricket fans baffled as they seek to find out what the quotes actually signify.

This is not the first time Virat Kohli confused fans with his Instagram Stories. Ever since India’s loss in the WTC final against Australia, Kohli has been consistently posting puzzling updates, keeping his fans guessing. There has been no clear explanation from the player as to what led to this confusing chain of social media updates or what they really mean.

Virat Kohli has been enjoying some much-needed time off since the WTC final. The batting maestro is currently gearing up for the upcoming India tour of the West Indies. In the latest viral clip, Kohli can be seen interacting with the legendary West Indies all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers. In the footage, Kohli is seen shaking hands with the cricketing icon, after which they pose for a picture together.