'We Have a Better Middle Order than India' Former Pakistan Cricketer Makes Bold Claim

Pakistan are feeling confident about their chances of securing a World Cup that too in India. Trends have suggested that it is the home side that wins the ODI World Cup with England, Australia and India winning the last three World Cups.

Former Pakistan cricketer and coach, Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel, “We have Babar, Fakhar, Imam and Rizwan at the top, Iftikhar and Salman Ali in the middle and Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz can be a bit handy down the order. In comparison, we have a better middle order than India. If Ishan Kishan plays at no. 5, fingers are crossed. No idea how will he perform there. India could also play Tilak Varma at no. 3 and bring Kohli at no. 4."

He also commented on India’s potential selection issue in the middle order, he added," India will face problems at no. 4, 5 and 6. They have three top-class batters Rohit, Virat and Gill at the top. India will depend on their top three. If they perform, it will be difficult to beat India at the World Cup and the Asia Cup."

Advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Friendship With Babar Azam Has Caused me More Harm Than Benefit’: Pakistan Cricketer - News18

Other than Basit Ali, other former Pakistani cricketers were seen commenting on their confidence in the Pakistani squad. Among those include World Cup-winning fast-bowler, Aqib Javed, who mentioned that he believes Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain is more consistent as compared to Virat Kohli.

Pakistan has every right to be confident with their squad with their share of superstars in Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Babar Azam in the respective departments.

READ MORE: ‘Hum Fake Personality Bana Le?’: Shadab Khan Hits Back at Troll, Defends Hassan Ali With Epic ‘Messi’ Remark - News18

Advertisement

Both have the ability to get the win for their side on their own. But coupled with more decent players like Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Imam-Ul-Haq and Naseem Shah, the side looks more than decent for the long run in the 2023 ODI World Cup.