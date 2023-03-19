'We Must Realise How Much Clout BCCI With Its Financial Power Carries': PCB Chief Najam Sethi Ahead of ICC and ACC Meetings

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi pointed out that The Board of Control for Cricket in India has a big influence due to it its financial power. Ahead of his departure for Dubai to attend the ACC and ICC meetings, Sethi said that he is seeking support from the other members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) regarding the issue of hosting the Asia Cup. The BCCI has already stated that India won’t travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup later this year as the ACC chief and BCCI secretary Jay Shah suggested that the tournament will be moved out of Pakistan.

“It’s important to see how other members (of ACC) look at our stance on Asia Cup. What they think is important, but in the end we must realise how much clout the BCCI with its financial power carries in world cricket," said Sethi at a press conference.

“I have been in contact with senior members of ACC. I have informed them about our problems and we will try and find honourable solutions to the problems," he added.

Sethi stated that the board has taken all the legal advice for the stance they are going to take in the ICC and ACC meeting regarding the Asia Cup hosting rights.

“I have held informal consultations and taken the government opinion as well and this time we have also taken all legal advice for what stance we can take at these meetings," he said.

Pakistan has been insisting that India should come to Pakistan to play in the Asia Cup in September. They have also said on a couple of occasions that if India don’t come for Asia Cup and the tournament is moved elsewhere, the PCB will be forced not to send its team to India for the ODI World Cup in October-November.

“I will also be talking to the BCCI secretary and ACC President, Jay Shah.

“I will see how the meetings go and then come back and after consulting relevant authorities take a final decision on whether we will send our team to India for the World Cup." Sethi said if Pakistan team goes to India (for the 50-over World Cup), it would expect the highest standards of security for the players and also easy access for the Pakistani media and fans.

