'We Need to Execute What's Right': Rohit Sharma After Mumbai Indians' Defeat Against Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was disappointed with his team’s crushing defeat against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. Mumbai failed to match the intensity of the Titans in the big-ticket match at Narendra Modi Stadium and lost the game by 55 runs. The Mumbai Indians bowlers leaked 77 runs in the last five overs as the hosts posted a mammoth 207/6 on the scoreboard. It was another dismal show from Mumbai’s bowling unit as they are desperately missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah this season.

Rohit admitted that the bowlers gave away too many in the last few overs as the momentum shifted away in Gujarat Titans’ favour.

“It’s a little disappointing. We pretty much had control of the game till the last few overs when we went for too many runs," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

The MI skipper also pointed out the lack of execution from his side with the ball as they failed to do it right in the slog overs and got punished by the opposition batters.

“It’s just about execution. We need to execute what’s right, who are the batsmen, those kind of things. But in the end, we didn’t do that and gave too many runs," he added.

Talking about his decision to bowl first, Rohit said that his team’s strength was his batting and admitted that it didn’t turn out well for them against the Titans.

“You’ve got to look at every team has very different strengths. We have a strong batting lineup to achieve the target. Today our batting couldn’t get going. There’s a lot of dew as well so if we had batted well then maybe we would have chased it," he added.

Mumbai Indians had a forgettable start in the massive chase as Rohit was dismissed for 2 while Ishan Kishan (13) struggled to get going against top-class bowling from Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami in the powerplay.

“We didn’t start well and you don’t do that when you are chasing 200-plus. Even in the last 7 overs we didn’t have many batters batting in the middle," Rohit concluded.

