'We Saw Mohammed Siraj's Reign in Trinidad': Aakash Chopra Hails Indian Paceman After Impressive Fifer vs West Indies

Former India opener Aakash Chopra heaped massive praise on paceman Mohammed Siraj after he claimed a five-wicket haul against West Indies in the first innings of second Test match in Port of Spain. Siraj has been sensational with the ball since his Test debut and emerged as one of the biggest success stories in Indian cricket in the past few years. The premier pacer has become a vital cog in the Indian Test set-up and is currently leading the pace attack in the ongoing Test series.

Siraj ran riot with the ball on Day 4 of the second Test match and claimed his second five-wicket haul to help India take the upper hand.

Advertisement

Chopra was highly impressed with Siraj’s terrific bowling performance on a flat track which didn’t offer much for the pacer.

“It is a flat pitch and in such a case if Mohammed Siraj comes and picks up five wickets, you need to sing his praises. We saw Siraj’s reign in Trinidad. We saw him becoming the leader of the pack," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The veteran opener suggested that the other two pacers in the second Test’s playing XI don’t have much experience and Siraj has led the pace attack quiet well.

“One is Jaydev Unadkat, who is playing just his fourth Test and has made a comeback to Test cricket after a very long time. The second is Mukesh Kumar, who is a debutant. You (Siraj) were given the responsibility and you were playing on a surface that did not offer much help," he added.

Chopra further hailed Siraj’s intent to bowl in any situation or condition in the game as he looks ready to take the challenge every time which is a great asset for any captain.