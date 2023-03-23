'We Try to Control What is in Our Hands': Rohit Sharma Opens up on India's Injury Woes

India went down to Australi 2-1 in the three-match ODI series at home following their 21-run loss against the visitors in Chennai on Wednesday.

The loss seems like a setback with the ICC World Cup looming large on the horizon, but probably what is even more worrisome is the injury concern to key players.

ALSO READ| ‘Did Not Want Right-handers to Get Stuck’: Rohit Sharma Explains Reason for Change in Batting Order After Chennai Defeat

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma addressed the question pertaining to recurring injuries after the team’s loss in Chepauk.

Advertisement

“It is a matter of concern if a player is unavailable due to an injury", Rohit began.

“We are missing the players who make the playing XI regularly, but honestly, everyone is trying their best to get everyone on the right path", the captain asserted.

“We have been focusing a lot on the management of the players a lot. Which is why you keep seeing that we need to rest certain players at a certain point in time."

“From our side, we could do our best in terms of handling them, I’m not a specialist to tell you why the recurring injuries are happening. But, of course, the medical team is looking at all of it and making sure that, come to the world cup, our best 15 men units ready," the 35-year-old asserted.

“Obviously, when you play so much cricket, injuries are bound to happen."

“Not looking too much into it and with what’s available to us, we just try to control what is in our own hands", Rohit elaborated.

“Players are frustrated as well, they want to play and do not want to miss out. It is a little sad, but at the end of the day, you can’t do too much. I can vouch for the people working behind the scene are working really hard with all the players", the captain said.

Advertisement

India are without the services of certain key names, who are missing due to injuries such as Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

While Pant is recovering from horrific injuries sustained in a car crash, Shreyas and Bumrah are out with issues with their back.

Advertisement

Shreyas is set to go under the knife and a recovery time of around five months is set for the batsman from Mumbai as he is set to go on a race against time to get fit ahead of the World Cup slated to begin in October. Bumrah too will work to be back in full fitness before ICC’s showpiece kicks off in India.

Get the latest Cricket News here