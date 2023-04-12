Want to Have Healthy Atmosphere, Don't Make Big Changes Based on Results: Rohit Sharma

Skipper Rohit Sharma ended his half-century drought in IPL to help Mumbai Indians (MI) register their first victory of the season as they managed to outclass hosts Delhi Capitals (DC) in a last-ball thriller at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Hitman looked in sublime touch during his 65-run knock off 45 balls as it took him 25 innings to end the prolonged drought.

Rohit opened up on his team’s performance on Tuesday night as he also pointed out how Mumbai Indians prepared themselves ahead of the season.

“Obviously, winning the game is the most important thing and it’s a great feeling to cross the line. We’ve been working really, really hard and we had camps in Mumbai a couple of weeks before the tournament. To get the result feels really good and we’re going to cherish this," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Talking about the pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rohit compared it with the surface during second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

“We recently played a Test match here and this pitch didn’t look different to that and looked dry. So, I thought it was important to get the slower bowlers into the game quickly," he said.

Rohit also opened up on his aggressive approach at the start of the 173-run chase and said he just wanted to make full use of powerplay.

“We thought 173 was chaseable, and everyone put their hand up. When I went to bat, I wanted to make full use of the powerplay because as the game went on, I thought it would be tough with a couple of quality spinners they had," he added.

The 35-year-old opener shared a crucial 68-run stand for the second wicket with Tilak Varma to stabilise the chase in the middle overs after Ishan Kishan was run out due to a miss communication between two batters.

“We tried to create a partnership and good to see Tilak bat with that intent as well. We always knew it would be tough for the new batter to come and bat," he asserted.

Talking about the team’s atmosphere, Rohit suggested that they don’t tend to make drastic changes in the side on the basis of match results.

“We always knew it would be tough for the new batter to come and bat. Like you said, we got a lot of young guys and it’s all about giving them confidence and trust in their ability. We want to have a healthy atmosphere and we don’t want to make drastic changes based on results," he concluded.

