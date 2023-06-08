'Welcome Edward Bairstow': Jonny Bairstow and His Girlfriend Become Parents, Blessed With Baby Boy

England star batter Jonny Bairstow and his girlfriend have welcomed their first child. Bairstow broke the news through Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 7. Revealing the name of his baby boy, Bairstow, wrote, “I’m delighted to share with you that I and my girlfriend have welcomed Edward Bairstow into the world. What an amazing time ahead."

The cricketer added that the mother and the child both are doing well. In the picture, Bairstow could be seen taking the baby out on a stroll in a pram.

Jonny Bairstow has recently reclaimed his place in England’s Test squad after recovering from a horrific broken leg. The 33-year-old cricket sustained the injury while playing golf. He had to be sidelined for almost 8 months and missed several important assignments for the national team including the 2022 T20 World Cup. He has once again returned to the squad, featuring in the opening Test against Ireland ahead of the most-important Ashes.

Although, in his comeback Test, Bairstow could not get the opportunity to bat in any innings with England registering a comfortable 10-wicket victory in the one-sided affair.

The inclusion of Jonny Bairstow will certainly be a major boost to England’s Ashes campaign.

With the return of Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes had to miss out on the England Test squad. Since the beginning of summer, Foakes has served as England’s wicketkeeper in 9 out of 12 matches, earning praise from both captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. Although, Foakes had to make way after Harry Brook recovered from his injury and Zak Crawly was introduced in the opening slots.

Taking Ben Foakes’ situation into account, Jonny Bairstow said, “He has played a crucial role in the past 12 months. It’s never simple, and I have been on the receiving end of it. Therefore, I do feel some sympathy for Ben. I have no doubt that he will rejoin the team soon."

Jonny Bairstow has already cemented his place as a key man in England’s Bazball owing to his aggressive attitude with the bat. He had an unforgettable season in 2022 when he scored 681 Test runs, comprising four centuries, at a stunning batting average of 75.66.