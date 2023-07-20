'Thankful for What He has Done for Indian Cricket': Ex-opnere Hails ‘Monk’ Kohli Ahead of 500th Game

Virat Kohli is set to make his 500th international appearance when India and West Indies go head-to-head in their 100th Test match on July 20 in Trinidad. Kohli will become only the fourth Indian cricketer to play 500 international games, joining Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni in the elite list.

Ahead of his milestone game, former Indian cricketer Akash Chopra was in all praises for Kohli, labelling the veteran batter as ‘a monk’ who has dedicated his life to cricket.

Speaking on JioCinema, Chopra underlined Kohli’s professionalism that helped him become “a brand ambassador of this beautiful sport."

“Virat Kohli’s dedication to the game is very evident and in fact defines him. That is the reason he has reached where he is today. We are all thankful for what he has done for Indian cricket and for cricket in general," Akash Chopra said.

Virat Kohli has been the mainstay of the Indian batting lineup for quite some time now. A number of young talents have made their way into the squad in the last few years but could not affect the stature of Kohli. The former Indian skipper is currently the sixth-highest international run-scorer of all time. He is also chasing Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record of 100 international centuries and needs 25 tons more to achieve the feat.