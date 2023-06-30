West Indies Announce Squad For Preparatory Camp Ahead of two-match Test Series Against India

Cricket West Indies announced the 18-member squad for the preparatory camp ahead of the two-match Test series against Asian Giants India next month. Rohit Sharma and Co. will travel to the Caribbean next month where they played two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. The visitors have already announced the squads for the Test and ODI squads. While West Indies are currently busy with the ODI World Cup qualifiers but the selectors have shifted focus now to the two-match Test series.

“CWI Men’s Selection Panel today named the 18-member squad for the preparation camp ahead of the start of the two-match Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Series against India in the Caribbean," Windes Cricket tweeted.

Advertisement

Kraigg Brathwaite has been named captain of the side as the preparation camp will be crucial for the hosts as the two-match series will mark the start of the next World Test Championship cycle for them. Windies cricket is going through a big downfall in recent times and they will look to get back on track from the upcoming series.

Advertisement

SQUAD: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall

Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Jair McAllister, Kirk McKenzie, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

The selection panel is expected to take a close look at the players as they will select the final set of players soon.

While India made some big changes in their Test squad indicating the start of a transitional phase. Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav were dropped from the squad while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar got call-ups.