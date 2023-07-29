West Indies vs India: Kuldeep Yadav Shatters Bowling Record During 1st ODI

Kuldeep Yadav created a new Indian record during the first ODI against West Indies in Barbados. As the left-arm spinner spun a web around, West Indies suffered a massive collapse.

Kuldeep produced a stunning spell on a spin-friendly pitch, taking four wickets in just 3 overs giving away 6 runs.

With this spell, Kuldeep created history as he recorded the best figures ever by an Indian bowler in an ODI on Caribbean soil, surpassing his counterpart Yuzvendra Chahal who previously held the record by taking 4 wickets for 17 runs in July last year.

The left-arm spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav troubled the West Indies batters.

As soon as they were brought into attack, wickets started tumbling.

The picked up seven wickets between them as West Indies were bowled out for 114.

The hosts were only able to get 26 more runs on the board between the fall of their 4th wicket and the end of their innings.

Kuldeep has been in impressive touch recently.

In the nine matches that the tweaker has played in this calendar year, he has taken 19 wickets at an average of 17 and an economy of 5.25.

After winning the player of the match award for his performance in the series opener, he praised Yuzvendra Chahal for helping him in his game.

“When you have a senior like Chahal, it helps you and he gives a lot of advice as well," the 28-year-old said.

When India came to chase the small target, it felt more like captain Rohit Sharma wanted his batters to spend time in the middle and switched up the batting order.

Rohit sat back and sent Ishan Kishan to bat who scored a good half-century.