West Indies vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction For World Cup Qualifier 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For West Indies vs Nepal

WI vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: West Indies will be heading into Thursday’s World Cup Qualifier against Nepal as the clear favourites. The qualifying game between West Indies and Nepal will be played at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

With Nepal slowly picking up their form, the Asian side are expected to offer some resistance in the game. Nepal failed to kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign on a winning note having suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of hosts Zimbabwe. Nepal, however, scripted a prompt comeback after winning their next match against USA by six wickets.

West Indies, on the other hand, won their first match of the tournament against the USA. Jason Holder played a fine knock of 56 off 40 balls in that encounter. With star performances from Johnson Charles and Roston Chase scoring 66 and 55, respectively, the Caribbean side managed to put up a total of 297. The Americans, however, just could not face the West Indies bowlers during the run chase.

The Monank Patel-led side lost the game by 39 runs. Kyle Mayers and Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets each to restrict their American opponents to 258.

West Indies vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shai Hope

Vice-captain: Jason Holder

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Aasif Sheikh

Batters: Rohit Paudel, Brandon King, Kushal Bhurtel, Johnson Charles

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kyle Mayers

Bowler: Alzarri Joseph

West Indies vs Nepal Probable XIs:

West Indies Probable XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul

Nepal Probable XI: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

