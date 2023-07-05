West Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Semi-final Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For West Zone vs Central Zone

West Zone vs Central Zone Dream11 Prediction: West Zone and Central Zone are going to play against each other in the Semi-finals of this season of the Duleep Trophy on 5th July at the KSCA Cricket Ground.

West Zone won the cup last year and thus is directly seated in the Semi-finals of the tournament. The defending champions have made headlines with the recent additions to their roster. Cheteshwar Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav who recently missed out on a place in India’s international squad for the Test series against West Indies are named in West Zone’s squad and will probably be part of the playing XI. Their batting line-up looks dangerous with the addition of international players. Sarfaraz Khan who has been in tremendous form recently will be the key to their success.

Central Zone, on the other hand, had to earn their spot by defeating the East Zone in the Quarter Finals. They won the match dominantly by 170 runs on the back of a powerful bowling performance from Saurabh Kumar who took 8 wickets in the second inning. Central Zone’s batting is going to be under a bit of pressure as they got starts in the Quarter finals against East Zone but no one was able to convert it into a big score. There star batsman Rinku Singh will be in the spotlight and Central Zone would be hoping for a big score from him.

The Semi-final will be a competition between West Zone’s powerful batting and Central Zone’s lethal pace line-up. West Zone is favorite to win the match due to their experienced batting line-up but Shivam Mavi and his men have the ability to swing the match in their favour.

West Zone vs Central Zone Match Details

Date- 5th July 2023

Time- 9:30 AM IST

Venue- KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

West Zone vs Central Zone Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Batsmen: Himanshu Mantri, Cheteswar Pujara, Rinku Singh, Priyank Panchal

Allrounders: Shams Mulani

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Mavi, Saurabh Kumar

West Zone vs Central Zone Probable XIs:

West Zone Probable XI: Priyank Panchal(c ), Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harvik Desai(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Chintan Gaja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja,

Central Zone Probable XI: Vivek Singh, Himanshu Mantri, Kunal Chandela, Shubham S Sharma, Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav(w), Saransh Jain, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi(c), Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur

West Zone vs Central ZoneFull Squad