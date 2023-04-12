'What A Game Boys,' Jofra Archer Celebrates Mumbai Indians' First IPL 2023 Victory

Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archer did not feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 11. It is being learnt that the English fast bowler could not take part in the game due to an elbow injury. Archer had to sit out last night’s bottom-of-the-table encounter but the Barbados-born did not forget to mark his presence on social media following Mumbai’s thrilling victory. The five-time IPL winners registered their first win of the IPL 2023 season after getting the better of Delhi by six wickets. Following the nail-biting affair, Archer using tweeted, “What a game boys, 1st of many."

The official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Indians franchise also shared Jofra Archer’s message pointing at the English pacer’s history of successfully predicting many events. The franchise added a crystal ball emoticon in the tweet wrote, “Jof has spoken."

While a section of social media celebrated the Rohit Sharma-led side’s maiden IPL 2023 win, others were curious about Jofra Archer’s unavailability.

One person stated that Jofra Archer’s return will bolster Mumbai Indians. “Get fit Jofra and we will become a force to reckon with," the comment read.

Another fan inquired about Jofra Archer’s comeback.

Expressing his desire to witness Jofra Archer’s return, this Twitter user commented, “Comeback strong champ, we are waiting to see fire from you on Sunday."

This fan still could not get over Mumbai’s thrilling final-ball victory last night.

One user said that Mumbai Indians need Jofra Archer as soon as possible. “What is the status of his [Jofra Archer] injury. The team need him desperately. And please make sure Karthikeya is also playing all games," the tweet read.

Jofra Archer has so far played just one game in the 16th edition of the IPL. He took part in his side’s season-opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Archer, however, failed to pick up a wicket in that encounter. Archer registered figures of 0/33 after completing his four overs against the Faf du Plessis-led side.

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals on the final delivery of the enticing contest on Tuesday. Batting first, Delhi Capitals registered a formidable total of 172. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma played a fine knock of 65 to guide his side to a six-wicket win over David Warner’s men.

With one win from three games, Mumbai Indians now find themselves at the eighth spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

