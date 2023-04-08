What Has Let SRH Down in IPL 2023: Anil Kumble Explains Why Sunrisers Didn't Have the 'Greatest of Starts'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered their second straight defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday night. KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) outsmarted the Aiden Markram-led side by 5 wickets to claim the top spot of the points table. Hyderabad’s loss has put their batting under the scanner and former India captain and head coach, Anil Kumble observed that the ‘Orange Army’ hasn’t fired all cylinders.

SRH were restricted to a paltry 121 for 8 after being asked to bat first. The batters looked under pressure right from the beginning and once the middle order fell apart, there was no coming back into the game. Anmolpreet Singh and Rahul Tripathi were among the top scorers but the runs didn’t come easy to them. Abdul Samad’s late hit took Hyderabad beyond the 120-run mark but the target of 122 was nowhere closer to challenging LSG.

Anil Kumble, a JioCinema IPL expert, believes that Sunrisers’ batting has let them down.

“It is not the greatest of starts. Even I had them in my Top-4 and I still believe that they have a good side, a very good batting line-up. They have not fired. Their batting has let them down in both matches. Even against Rajasthan Royals at their home ground, they didn’t score enough runs. Even the bowling on this surface," Anil Kumble said on JioCinema.

The former Punjab Kings coach further highlighted that SRH’s strategy behind Adil Rashid is not working at all. Citing Hyderabad’s previous encounter against Rajasthan Royals, Kumble said holding back the English spinner for the first six overs wasn’t a great idea, especially when Buttler is in the middle.

“Even when they played against Rajasthan, they missed a trick by not bringing in Adil Rashid against Jos Buttler. We all know Buttler, at the start of the innings doesn’t like leg-spinners coming in and bowling. Even here, Adil Rashid was held till the first six overs. You only have 121 runs on board, use your main spinner. He should be bowling.

“Even Washington Sundar bowled just that one over in the powerplay. So, there are some things that they need to certainly work on but most importantly, they need to get their batting sorted," Kumble added.

The Super Giants’ spinners were all over them and picked six of Hyderabad’s eight wickets. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Amit Mishra picked two. It was a comfortable chase with skipper KL Rahul top scoring with 35 runs (31b, 4×4). Krunal Pandya who was adjudged the Player of the Match contributed with the bat as well and scored 34 runs (23b, 4×4, 1×6).

