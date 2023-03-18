When And Where to Watch Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2023 Final: How to Live Stream Pakistan Super League

Following month-long cricketing action, the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has reached its finale. Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans are gearing up to cross swords in the final. The blockbuster clash is slated to take place on March 18 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars, who are the reigning champions, will be brimming with confidence as they have the opportunity to play the summit game in front of the home crowd. On the other hand, Multan will hunt for their second PSL title after lifting the trophy in 2021. Both teams have been superb so far in the tournament. They advanced to the knockout stage as the top two sides of the league table.

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans have met thrice in this year’s PSL including the inaugural match and the Qualifier. While Lahore clinched the victory in both group-league fixtures, Multan emerged victorious in the knockout battle, securing their place in the final early. Multan bowlers lit up the show during their last face-off.

Batting first, the Mohammad Rizwan-led unit posted a decent total of 160 runs on the board. Coming to chase, Lahore batters were brought to their knees by the opposition bowlers as they were bundled out for 76. Following the humiliating defeat, Lahore clashed against Peshawar Zalmi in the second Eliminator, which they won by 4 wickets.

Ahead of Saturday’s Pakistan Super League 2023 Final match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars; here is all you need to know:

When will the PSL 2023 Final match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars be played?

The Pakistan Super League 2023 Final match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will take place on March 18, Saturday.

Where will the Pakistan Super League 2023 Final match Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars be played?

The Pakistan Super League 2023 Final match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the Pakistan Super League 2023 Final match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars begin?

The Pakistan Super League 2023 Final match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League 2023 Final match?

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League 2023 Final match?

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Possible XIs

Multan Sultans Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah

Lahore Qalandars Predicted Line-up: Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (WK), Ahsan Bhatti, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

